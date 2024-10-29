ICT grants bail to ex-NSI DG Oahidul in 1971 genocide case

The International Crimes Tribunal today granted bail to Oahidul Haque, former acting director general of the National Security Intelligence (NSI), in a case filed for allegedly committing crimes against humanity and genocide during the Liberation War in 1971.

The three-member tribunal, led by Chairman Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order following a petition filed by Oahidul's lawyer.

Abdus Sattar Palawan, Oahidul's lawyer, confirmed the decision to The Daily Star. He said, "We were able to convince the tribunal that the previous government initiated this case as part of a politically motivated harassment."

Palawan further said 78-year-old Oahidul has been in custody for six and a half years and is in poor health.

"We presented medical records showing his condition, and based on his health, age, and the length of custody, the tribunal decided to grant him bail," he added.

However, Oahidul, also a former additional inspector general of police, was arrested on April 24, 2018.

Oahidul was allegedly involved in the killing of around 500 to 600 people near Rangpur cantonment on March 28, 1971.

Investigation against Oahidul started on December 5, 2016, and he was indicted in a war crimes case on October 16, 2019.

According to the investigation agency and prosecution, Oahidul, of Chandibardi village under Madaripur Sadar Upazila, joined the Pakistan army in October 1966.

He was transferred to Rangpur cantonment in March 1970 as a captain. On March 28, 1971, as the lone Bangalee army officer, he took part in the killing of around 500 to 600 people near the cantonment, said Motiur Rahman, the case's investigation officer.

He was transferred to Pakistan on March 30, 1971 and returned to Bangladesh and joined the army in 1974. He was later sent into "forced retirement" as many were aware of his war crimes.

After the change in the political climate in August 1975, he joined the police force as assistant superintendent in October 1976, and later, became director of NSI, acting DG of NSI and went into retirement in 2005 as additional IGP.