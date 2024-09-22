ICT gets two more complaints against Hasina

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 today received two more complaints against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the killings of Dr Sajib Sarkar and Sheikh Ashabul Yamin in police firing in Uttara and Savar areas respectively on July 18.

Of the two, Halim Sarkar, father of martyr Dr Sajib Sarkar filed a complaint against a total of 71 people with the ICT prosecution agency.

Sajib, who passed his MBBS from Gazipur Taherunnesa Medical College in 2020, was gunned down by police in the Uttara's Azampur area on July 18.

"They killed my innocent son on July 18 in Uttara Azampur area. I want justice and that is why I filed the complaint with the ICT," Sajib's father Halim Sarkar told newsmen.

Meanwhile, 78 people, including Sheikh Hasina, Obaidul Quader, Zuanid Ahmed Palak and Mohammad A Arafat were accused in the complaint filed by Yamin's uncle Md Abdullah Al Mun Kadir.

Allegations of genocide and crimes against humanity under sections 3(2), 4(1) (2) of The International Crimes (TRIBUNALS) Act, 1973, were brought against the accused.

Students and people were demonstrating in support of the anti-discrimination student movement on July 18 in Savar. Police and Awami League goons attacked the peaceful protest.

Yamin was detained by police. They dragged him to the side of an armoured car and shot him from point-blank range.

Scenes of shooting Yamin, putting his almost lifeless body on the police's armoured car, dropping it hard on the street and throwing it from one side of the road divider to another, shook the whole nation.

Yamin was rushed to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital in critical condition. Attending doctors there, declared him dead.