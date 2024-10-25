Crime & Justice
BSS, Dhaka
Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:52 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 08:04 PM

Crime & Justice

ICT gets five new prosecutors

BSS, Dhaka
Fri Oct 25, 2024 07:52 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 25, 2024 08:04 PM

The government has appointed five new prosecutors to the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), bringing the total number of prosecutors to nine.

The newly-appointed five prosecutors are -- SM Moinul Karim, Md Nure Ershad Siddiqui, Shaikh Mahdi, Tarek Abdullah, and Tanvir Hasan Joha.

Of the five, SM Moinul Karim and Md Nure Ershad have been appointed with the status of deputy attorney general while the rest except Tanvir Hasan Joha will enjoy the status of assistant attorney general. Joha is a digital forensic expert.

The solicitor wing of the Law and Justice Division issued a gazette notification in this regard on October 24, saying the order will come into effect immediately.

The government on September 7 appointed four prosecutors, with Supreme Court Advocate Muhammad Tajul Islam being made the chief prosecutor.

The three other prosecutors are Gazi Monawar Hossain Tamim, BM Sultan Mahmud, and Abdullah Al Noman.

