ICT to decide on AL leader Faruk Khan’s treatment plea tomorrow

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will deliver its order tomorrow on a petition seeking medical treatment for former Awami League minister Faruk Khan at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

The three-member tribunal fixed the date today after hearing further submissions from Faruk's counsel Mustafizur Rahman Khan.

Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam told reporters that a chamber court convened at noon, following which the tribunal took up the matter for hearing.

"The court will issue an order tomorrow regarding the petition for Faruk Khan's treatment," he said.

Faruk Khan, currently in jail custody, is among 45 individuals including several former ministers accused in a case over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

Meanwhile, the tribunal transferred four cases related to crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War to ICT-2.