Tue Nov 12, 2024 03:33 PM
Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 04:38 PM

ICT chief prosecutor seeks Interpol Red Notice for Hasina's arrest

Tue Nov 12, 2024 03:33 PM Last update on: Tue Nov 12, 2024 04:38 PM

Tajul Islam, chief prosecutor of International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), today said that his office sent a letter to Interpol through the inspector-general of police on Sunday, seeking a red alert for the arrest of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina on charges of crimes against humanity.

"We requested Interpol two days ago to issue a Red Notice. The former prime minister (Sheikh Hasina) is an accused in the case and is currently a fugitive. The request was made directly from the chief prosecutor's office through the IGP," he told the reporters at the ICT premises.

"As an international policing agency, Interpol has been requested to take necessary steps to ensure her arrest," he said.

"She (Sheikh Hasina) is accused of crimes against humanity, with an arrest warrant pending against her. However, she has left the jurisdiction of Bangladesh," he added.

Bringing back fugitives: Govt to ask for Interpol’s red notice

According to Interpol's website, a Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. A Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, the ICT today issued warrants for the arrests of four police officials including Jakir Hossain, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Jatrabari Police Station, in connection with the July-August mass killings, he added.

He said that Jakir Hossain and three other officers are accused of committing atrocities in Jatrabari.

"The investigation agency has gathered evidence linking these officers to the incidents," he said.

Talking to The Daily Star, Tajul said that prosecution requested and was granted permission from the court to interrogate Major General Ziaul Ahsan, who was discharged from the army, for a day.

Ziaul Ahsan is the former director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Center, and is currently under arrest by tribunal order. Due to security concerns, the date of the questioning remains undisclosed, he added.

