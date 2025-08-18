ICT case: Mother tells tribunal about last conversation with her son

3 more witnesses testify

A grieving mother told the International Crimes Tribunal-1 yesterday that her son had rejected her desperate plea to return home from Ashulia during the August 5 police firing, saying that if he died, she should identify his body with the help of his ID card.

"Why are you being so selfish, Ammu? I can't come home now. There are four dead bodies in front of me, and I'm holding an injured protester," recalled Shahana Begum as she described her last conversations with her son, Sajjad Hossain Sajal.

Sajal, a textile engineering student at City University and the family's only son, was allegedly shot and later burnt alive with five other bodies of protesters near Ashulia Police Station.

The atmosphere in the courtroom became heavy as the mother broke down in tears, again and again, while testifying as a prosecution witness in the crimes against humanity case against deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun.

Mamun, now a state witness after pleading guilty, sat in the dock as she gave her painful accounts.

Apart from Shahina, the tribunal recorded statements of three more prosecution witnesses, including vegetable trader Abdus Samad and student Naim Shikder who were shot "in police firing" during July uprising in Dhaka's Uttara area and Khulna, respectively.

Shahana, 41, said she had called her son repeatedly that morning as victims of gunfire poured into a hospital in Savar where she worked as a cleaner. Sajal told her, "I'm your only son, Ammu, but I cannot abandon my brothers who are dying beside me. If I die, thousands of sons will stand by you."

As she kept calling repeatedly while the bodies of victims continue to arrive at her hospital from Ashulia's Baipail area, by 2:45pm, Sajal told her, "If I become a martyr, identify me with my ID card."

Moments later, his phone went silent forever.

That night, Shahana searched hospitals, morgues, and ICUs in vain. At dawn, a student told her that several youths had been killed and burnt near Ashulia Police Station.

"When I reached there, I saw a heap of charred bodies inside a police pickup. I recognised my son by his shoe stuck to one of his leg's charred bones," she testified. His half-burnt ID card of his work place and his twisted university ID card later confirmed the identity. Sajal had a part-time job at a food shop to support his poor family.

"When I first took a photo of my son's body, I saw his mobile phone lying next to his burned hand. Seeing that, I realised that he was still alive just moments before being burned. I think that as he was being set on fire, he desperately tried to let us know what was happening by writing a text message. But because other bodies were piled on top of him, he couldn't send a message or make a call," she added.

While visiting his grave in Gaibandha, Sajal's two-year-old daughtercried out, "Baba, wake up. Baba, get up." The court was shown a video clip of that moment, along with another showing of Sajal waving the national flag and holding a stick during protests.

Shahana ended with a plea for justice. "I demand justice for my son andthe two thousand others who were killed during the uprising. I hold Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, IGP Mamun, Obaidul Quader, MP Saiful, the Awami League, Jubo League, Chhatra League, and 'Police League' responsible for this."

Another witness, Naim, a student of Mohsin College in Khulna, told the tribunal that police shot him 5-metre away at the residence of then Khulna City Corporation mayor on August 4 last year. He was hit by around 500 pellets, and he still bears the pain.

He claimed that doctors denied his treatment due to alleged orders from Hasina, and he was left untreated for five hours at a local hospital.

Samad, a vegetable vendor from the capital's Uttara, said he was shot in the head during the uprising in the area on July 19 and the bullet was removed months later.

Defence counsel for Hasina and Kamal cross-examined the witnesses.

The ICT-1 adjourned recording of statements of prosecution witnesses till today.

Meanwhile, the tribunal extended time for submission of probe reports in four cases filed with Jatrabari, Rampura, Gazipur, and Mohammadpur police stations over the atrocities during the uprising following the prosecution's appeals.