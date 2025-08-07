ICT case against Hasina, others: Tribunal records testimony of two more witnesses

Two prosecution witnesses yesterday testified before the International Crimes Tribunal-1 against ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and her two top aides, detailing the killing of Begum Rokeya University (BRU) student Abu Sayed.

"Sayed stood with arms outstretched near the central reservation when two policemen shot him from about 12 yards away. He collapsed," said Rina Murmu, 29, a former BRU student.

She learnt of his death around 3:30pm on July 16 last year.

Giving identical account of the incident, NTV senior correspondent AKM Moinul Haque, who covered the protest live, confirmed the shooting occurred at 2:17pm. He submitted a copy of the raw footage and the footage that was telecast live. The court played the clip.

Sayed's defiance against oppression turned the protests into a mass uprising that eventually toppled Hasina's regime on August 5 last year.

Hasina and co-accused former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal are being tried in absentia in the case. The third accused, ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who became a state witness, was present in the court during the hearing.

The tribunal also set August 17 for the next witness deposition, having so far recorded statements of five prosecution witnesses.

Rina said their protest against the quota system in government job was peaceful until July 14. That day, Hasina labelled protesters "descendants of Rajakars", sparking outrage on university campuses across the country. Activists of Chhatra League, pro-Awami league student body, attacked students nationwide that night.

On July 15, BRU students announced a protest rally near the university's gate-1. Chhatra League called a counter-rally, led by their leaders Pomel Barua, Shamim, and Babul, with many wielding machetes, sticks, rods, and locally made weapons. They attacked a student procession, leaving several injured, said Rina, who was injured during the mass uprising.

The following day, around 5,000-6,000 students from different educational institutions in Rangpur gathered again at the now-renamed Shaheed Abu Sayed Gate. Police, Chhatra League men, and university officials were already there. As students tried to enter the campus, police charged truncheons and fired teargas shells to disperse them.

"I took shelter at a nearby tea stall and saw police and Chhatra League members beating Sayed mercilessly," Rina testified.

Later, Sayed stood by the central reservation with both of his arms raised. Two policemen -- Amir Ali and Sujan Chandra -- opened fire from the gate targeting him and he collapsed.

Protester Ayan and others carried Sayed towards Park Mor. "Later, I heard he died around 3:30pm that day," said Rina, who was a front-line demonstrator.

"It was one of many brutal killings," she said.

She also held accountable top police officials, Hasina, the two policemen, the university authorities, Rangpur Metropolitan Police, police personnel on duty, and Chhatra League activists for the killings.

During cross-examination, Amir Hossain, state-appointed defence lawyer for Hasina and Kamal, claimed that the government supported the protesters.

He argued that the High Court reinstated the quota system following a writ petition filed by an individual after the Hasina-led government revoked the system. The then government again appealed against the HC order, meaning the government was with the protesting students.

Rina said it was not true.

The lawyer further said the government during the movement called the demonstrators for a discussion when Rina said yes, but it was after the government failed to tackle the situation.

"You're not telling the truth. Hasina stood by the protesters and she is not responsible for the incident," the lawyer insisted.

"That's not true," Rina replied.

Tribunal member Justice Md Shofiul Alam Mahmood addressed the defence at one-point: "You'll try your best to save your clients from the gallows." Amir responded, "I'm trying, but not sure if I'm doing enough."

"You appear before the court fully prepared," said Tribunal Chair Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder.

During cross-examination of journalist Moinul, the defence lawyer said the video clip, which was telecast live and submitted to the tribunal, was AI-generated.

Moinul said it was not true.