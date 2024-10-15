ICT to begin trial for July-August 'massacre' on Thursday

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) will initiate trial procedures this Thursday in connection with the massacre and crimes against humanity committed during the July-August uprising, ICT Chief Prosecutor Md Tajul Islam announced today.

Speaking to reporters at the tribunal premises this noon, Tajul emphasised that the trial of individuals involved in crimes against humanity during the uprising would be prioritised.

"We will file several petitions with the tribunal on Thursday," he said

However, the chief prosecutor declined to speak on the petitions in detail.

Earlier in the day, the reconstituted tribunal—led by its new chairman, Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, alongside members Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and former district and session's judge Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury—convened for the first time.

The government had reconstituted the ICT yesterday, appointing Justice Mortuza as chairman, with Justice Shafiul and former judge Mohitul as members.

Justice Mortuza and Justice Shafiul are among the 23 additional judges appointed to the High Court on October 8.

This followed the government's decision last month to reform both the prosecution team and the investigation agency of the tribunal.

The move aimed to expedite the trials for crimes against humanity and genocide committed during the July-August uprising, which saw the fall of the Hasina-led government.

At least 753 people were killed and thousands more injured during the mass uprising.

To date, over 60 complaints of crimes against humanity and genocide have been filed with the ICT investigation agency and prosecution team, targeting Hasina and her party men.