‘I won’t eat without seeing my father’

Mehreen in her mother’s arms waiting to catch a glimpse of her father in front of the CMM court yesterday. Photo: Star

Two-year-old Mehreen Akter was seen waiting with her mother in front of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka for more than seven hours yesterday, just to have a glimpse of her father.

Mehreen, daughter of Shoriful Islam Manik and Tania Begum, was seen crying from time to time, and her mother was trying to soothe her by reciting different stories to her as she yelled "Baba, baba! (father, father)" whenever she spotted a prison van.

After missing her father for five days, Mehreen finally came to court hoping to see him, even if it was for a brief moment.

Her helpless mother had to bring her there, as Tania had been unable to feed her daughter, as she refused to eat anything without seeing her father's face.

Every time a prison van, inset, reached there, the two-year-old started shouting, “Baba, baba!” Photo: Star

While talking to The Daily Star, Tania said, "I came here once before to see my husband, leaving my daughter at home, but she cried nonstop that day. I had no choice but to bring her along with me today."

"She keeps crying and saying she won't eat without her father," Tania added.

Manik is the convener of Swechchhasebak Dal ward 100 under Adabor thana, but he and his family lived at Turag Housing in Dhaka Uddan area, said his family members.

Rab arrested Manik from a relative's house on November 3, Tania said.

"My husband is involved in BNP politics. We don't know why he was arrested. Police don't say anything about my husband or why he is in jail," she added.

"I last saw my husband at Mohammadpur Police Station the day he was arrested. I haven't seen him since. When many BNP leaders were being detained ahead of the rally, he got scared. But all he ever did was work as a photojournalist for a newspaper," she continued.

Meanwhile, Shefali Begum, Manik's 50-year-old mother, was restless to see her son.

She approached all the police cars whenever one pulled up and looked for her son. For the past five days, she has been rushing to see her son at the police station, court, and jail.

"My son didn't do anything wrong. Can someone please let me know how my son is doing?" said Manik's mother.

"Put me in jail and release my son," she wept.

Apart from the three, there were many others waiting in front of the court, hoping to see their detained loved ones.