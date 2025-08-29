‘I want to see justice before my death’

Abu Sayed’s father tells ICT-2

The father of Abu Sayed , a student of Begum Rokeya University (BRU) in Rangpur who was killed in police firing on July 16 last year, yesterday appealed to the International Crimes Tribunal-2 to ensure justice for his son before his own death.

"My hope was that my son would secure a job during my lifetime. But that has been shattered. Now, my only wish is to see justice for my son's murder before I die," said Mokbul Hossain, breaking into tears as he gave his deposition as the first prosecution witness in the crimes against humanity case over Sayed's killing during the July 2024 uprising.

As Chief Prosecutor Tajul Islam informed the tribunal that Mokbul would testify, the elderly man slowly approached the witness stand, visibly trembling with age and grief. Introducing himself, he said, "I am 85-year-old Mokbul Hossain, the father of martyr Abu Sayed."

Besides Mokbul, NTV's Rangpur correspondent AKM Moinul Haque, who broadcast live footage of the police firing, also testified.

Later, the tribunal adjourned the proceedings until September 7.

This marks the beginning of the third trial over crimes against humanity committed during the July uprising.

Abu Sayed's killing intensified the anti-quota protest, transforming it into a mass uprising that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina's regime on August 5.

Mokbul described his son as "meritorious," noting his achievements: a talent-pool scholarship in both Class V and Class VIII, a golden GPA in SSC, and later admission to the English department at BRU.

"He bore all his educational expenses through tuition," Mokbul, a farmer in Rangpur's Pirganj, recalled. "That afternoon, when I returned from the field, I saw my family members crying. They told me that Abu Sayed had been shot. Later, I heard he had passed away," said a visibly emotional Mokbul.

His two sons and two sons-in-law rushed to the university, only to learn that Sayed's body had been taken to the hospital. As they reached there, they found the body had been moved for post-mortem. Initially, police refused to let them see the body, relenting only after sustained pressure from the family.

The body was finally taken home around 3:30am the next day, but local police, along with the then assistant commissioner (land) and upazila nirbahi officer, pressured the family to bury him before dawn. The burial took place later in the morning following his namaz-e-janaza, Mokbul said.

During the ritual bath, Mokbul said he saw blood still oozing from a wound in the back of his son's head and gunshot marks on his chest and abdomen.

During his deposition, he accused two policemen -- Amir Hossain and Sujan Chandra Roy -- of firing the fatal shots. He also said that Chhatra League leader Pomel Barua had grabbed his son by the throat and slapped him a few days earlier.

"I demand the toughest punishment for those who brutally murdered my son," he told the court.

Following Mokbul's deposition, two of the four state defence counsels for the 24 absconding accused, along with lawyers representing six accused in custody, cross-examined him.

The absconding accused include former BRU vice-chancellor Hasibur Rashid and former Rangpur Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Moniruzzaman.

A disagreement erupted when defence counsel Md Aminul Ghani, representing former BRU proctor Shariful Islam, wanted to cross-examine Mokbul about a separate murder case filed over the same incident by Sayed's brother Ramzan Ali on August 18 last year.

However, the prosecution objected, arguing that since Mokbul did not file that case, he could not be questioned.

The tribunal chairman, Justice Nozrul Islam Chowdhury, also intervened, saying that the current law does not allow such a move.

Citing an Appellate Division judgement, he said, "This law has created a boundary with an iron fence; you cannot go beyond it."

Aminul also accused the prosecution of dictating the testimony of Mokbul by leading questions aimed at desirable answers.

"I have not seen a deposition more leading than this in my life. But I did not object, as the witness was the victim's father," Aminul told the court.

Meanwhile, a tribunal judge expressed dissatisfaction with a state defence lawyer's line of questioning and advised him to appear in court better prepared."

"Questions will be raised that efficient state defence lawyers were not appointed."