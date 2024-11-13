Husband arrested after woman's dismembered body found in Savar

Police have arrested a man in connection with a murder of a woman in Savar's Birulia.

Police claimed that husband Nayan Mia killed his wife Santona Begum and dismembered her hands and head two days ago over a family feud and dumped her body inside a nursery, reports Prothom Alo.

The body of Shantana Begum, 36, an RMG worker, was found inside a nursery in Dattapara around 11:00pm on Monday.

A press conference was held at Savar Model Police Station yesterday afternoon to inform the details of the murder.

Savar Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge Shahinur Kabir said police recovered the body on Monday morning after receiving information from locals that a body of a woman was found inside the Setu Nursery. The severed head and two hands were found wrapped a polythene not far away from the nursery.

Later, locals identified it as Santona's.

The OC said the body has been sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

An investigation is underway to find out more details about the incident, he added.

Earlier yesterday, a group of Dhaka University students demanded justice for Santona.

The protesters stood at the foot of the Raju Sculpture on the DU campus, and chanted slogans like "Consequence of killing labourers, Bangladesh will be Vietnam; We will fight together, Against killing labourers," etc, during the protests.

During the protests, Nuziya Hasin Rasha, a student of linguistics department of Dhaka University stated, "Everyone is aware that a dead body was found yesterday near Daffodil University. Initially, this caused concerns. However, upon learning that the deceased was not a student, we quickly dismissed the matter. This indifference perpetuates the ongoing oppression of labourers."

Rejecting the government which is unable to protect women, he added: "We have not seen any trial for extrajudicial killings under this government. If such extrajudicial killings continue, the farmers, workers, and the laboring people of this country will no longer support you."

In the protests, Dr Harun-or-Rashid, a retired professor of medicine at Limulla Medical College, said, "A woman's naked body found with her head cut off, hands cut off. This has been headline news in many media outlets. … I want to warn this government—if women rise up, no one will be able to stand in their way."

He also said, "Those of you who are disrespecting the workers, remember, it won't take long. During the 1969 movement, it was the workers who took to the streets. You still don't understand the power of the workers and the women. If you disrespect their strength, they will make sure you can't even eat."

Additionally, Dhaka University student Jaber Ahmed Jubel said, "Our demand is very simple. We want the rights of everyone. We want safety for all, but that is still not being ensured. If you look at the past 50 years, it has been the same, and if you reflect on the past two months, you will see that women are still being beaten."

It may be noted that yesterday, a garment worker's dead body was found with head and limbs severed, which led to today's protests.