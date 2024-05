A Dhaka tribunal today sentenced Tithy Sarker, a suspended student of Jagannath University (JnU), to five years' imprisonment in a DSA case filed for making derogatory comments about religion on Facebook.

Judge AM Julfiker Hayet of the Cyber Tribunal of Dhaka delivered the verdict in presence of Tithy at the courtroom, Stenographer of the tribunal Mamun Sikder told The Daily Star.