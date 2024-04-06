Hurling stones at metro: 9-month probe fails to identify culprits

During a nine-month investigation, police were unable to identify any one responsible for damaging a window on a metro train in Dhaka.

On April 30 last year, unidentified persons threw stones at a moving train near Kazipara station around 11:05am when it was heading to Uttara from Agargaon, causing damages that later cost Tk 10 lakh in repairs.

Samiul Kadir, assistant manager (line operations) of Metro Rail Line-6, filed a case the next day with Kafrul Police Station under the Metro Rail Act and the Penal Code, accusing some unknown persons in this connection.

There is provision for five years of jail or a fine of Tk 50 lakh, or both, for the offence, according to sections 35 and 43 of the Metro Rail Act.

On March 5 this year, investigation officer Md A Baten, also an inspector of the police station, submitted the final report in the case to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court of Dhaka.

The report said that prolonging the investigation will not yield benefits unless the metro rail authorities can provide information with which the accused can be identified.

"The case will be revived if any specific information is obtained to identify or arrest any accused involved in the incident," it added.

Confirming the matter, Baten said the final report was submitted after discussing it with the senior officials, as no clue was found during the investigation. The probe results have been informed to the complainant of the case, he added.

However, complainant Samiul Kadir claimed they had extended all kinds of assistance to police to identify the culprits, adding that he came to know about the probe report from journalists.

"In February this year, police called me over the phone once, but we had no talks about the results of the investigation into the case," he said.

"Now I learned about the probe report from journalists," he added.

Ehsanul Haque Shomaji, a senior lawyer who regularly uses metro rail to travel from Mirpur, expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to identify the culprits.

"Since no culprits could be identified or arrested in the case, police should not have filed the final report," he said.

"Police should continue the probe further to identify the culprits and bring them to book so that none can dare to commit such an offence in the future," he added.