Human haulier catches fire in Ctg

Police suspect foul play

A human haulier caught fire yesterday in the busy GEC area of ​​Chittagong city last night.

Police, after primary investigation, suspected that the vehicle was set on fire around 10:00pm by some unidentified miscreants.

The incident took place within 100 yards of Dampara Police Line's second gate.

The vehicle was waiting outside the K-Convention centre in the area after passengers to a wedding ceremony.

Firefighters doused the blaze at around 10:20pm, said Pankaj Dutta, additional deputy commissioner of Police (ADC) (north division).

However, he couldn't confirm what caused the fire.

"After the blaze was doused, we found that the CNG cylinder was leaking. It's too early to say if the vehicle was set on fire by miscreants or if it caught fire from the leak. We are investigating," the ADC said.

There were no eyewitnesses of the incident, he added.

The incident happened amid beefed-up security measures across the port city to avert untoward incidents ahead of a three-day blockade announced by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.