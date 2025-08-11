Human chain in Manikganj protests ‘planned killing’ of Gazipur journalist

Journalists in Manikganj have formed a human chain demanding exemplary punishment for those responsible for the killing of Gazipur journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin, calling it a serious threat to press freedom in Bangladesh.

The programme was held at the Manikganj Press Club premises around 10:00am today.

Speakers condemned the murder as a planned attack on a professional journalist and urged the government to formulate specific laws and policies to ensure the safety of media workers, who are increasingly facing threats, attacks, and harassment in the field.

The programme was jointly organised by Manikganj Press Club President Zahangir Alam Biswas, its former president Golam Sarwar Saanu, General Secretary Shahanur Islam, former general secretary Biplob Chakroborty, Manikganj District unit President of the Journalists' Association Manabendra Chakraborty, Press Club Vice-Presidents Shahjahan Biswas and Abul Bashar Abbasy, Joint Secretary Ripon Ansari, Television Reporters Unity President Monirul Islam Mihir, its General Secretary BM Khorshed, Editors' Council President Shahidul Islam Sujan, and Prothom Alo's Manikganj Correspondent Abdul Momin.

Journalists from different organisations in the district also joined the human chain to express solidarity with their slain colleague and demand justice.