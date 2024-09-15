Human chain demands justice for Munia

Freedom fighters and their families formed a human chain in Cumilla town hall yesterday, demanding a fair trial and justice for the murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia.

Gathering at the spot around 11:00am yesterday, freedom fighter Joynal Abedin, former president of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Cumilla South unit Kabirul Islam Sikder, and Munia's elder sister Nusrat Jahan Tania spoke at the protest programme.

Abedin said not being able to prosecute the murderer of the daughter of a freedom fighter is an injustice.

Echoing him, Tania said, "We did not get justice as Bashundhara group had strong allies in the Awami League. We hope the current law advisor will ensure justice for Munia."

Police recovered the body of 21-year-old Munia from a Gulshan flat on April 26, 2021. Following the incident, Tania filed a case with Gulshan Police Station, accusing Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir of abetting her suicide.

Anvir was acquitted of the charges after police, in their final report, said they did not find Anvir's involvement in the incident.

On September 6, 2022, Tania filed another case with the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 of Dhaka, charging Anvir of Munia's rape and murder.