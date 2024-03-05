Crime & Justice
Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:44 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:46 PM

Crime & Justice

Human-animal conflict: Farmer dies after being trampled by elephants in Mymensingh

Star Digital Report
Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:44 PM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 05:46 PM

A farmer died after being trampled by a herd of wild elephants in Haluaghat upazila of Mymensingh last night.

The deceased was identified as Saiful Islam, 35, of Mohishati village in Haluaghat.

Quoting locals, Md Mahbubul Haque, Officer-In-Charge of Haluaghat Police Station, said Saiful was watering his cucumber field near the border around midnight when a herd of elephants trampled him.

Saiful died on the spot, the OC added.

On information, Police recovered the body and handed it over to family members.

An unnatural death case was lodged with the police station.

