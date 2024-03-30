Huge cache of narcotics recovered in drives

Law enforcers recovered a huge cache of illegal drugs and narcotics during anti-narcotic drives conducted in five upazilas of Thakurgaon over past eight months.

At least 48,175 contraband yaba pills, 8,871 illegal painkiller Tapentadol tablets, 2,399 bottles of phensidyl, 38 kilogrammes of marijuana and 73 grammes of heroin were recovered during the drives.

Police also arrested 835 people in this connection, said Uttam Prashad Pathak, superintendent of police in Thakurgaon, during a press briefing recently.

Also, 160 people were rescued after abduction, and 76 stolen mobile phones were recovered by police during separate drives, the SP also said.

Furthermore, police realised a revenue around Tk 2 crore from different vehicles under transport law and disposed of about 3,500 arrest warrants, he added.