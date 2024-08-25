HSC examinee hacked to death in Rampura

An 18-year-old HSC examinee, Hafizur Rahman, was hacked to death in Rampura yesterday.

The attack occurred around 7:00pm in front of the Ship Building area on the West Rampura Wabda Road. Hafizur, a student of Siddheswari Degree College, was collecting donations with his friend Akash Ahmed, 17, for flood victims when they were assaulted by a group of assailants wielding sharp weapons.

Hafizur, who was stabbed in various places of his body including his legs and waist, was declared dead when he was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 8:30 PM.

Akash, a second-year student at Dhaka Udyan Government College, sustained injuries in his ribs and is currently receiving treatment.

''Suddenly, five to six people came and attacked us. They fled after hitting us with a sharp weapon. I have no idea why they attacked us," said Akash.

Police suspect the attackers may have been involved in a prior altercation with Hafizur. The incident is under investigation, with authorities reviewing CCTV footage from the area.

Hafizur's body has been sent to the morgue for autopsy, said DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge (Inspector) Bachchu Mia.

Confirming the death, DMCH Police Outpost In-Charge (Inspector) Bachchu Mia said that Hafiz had injuries from sharp weapons in various places including his legs and waist. Hafiz's body has been kept in the morgue.