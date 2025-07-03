HSC examinee allegedly mugged, stabbed in Green Road

An HSC examinee was allegedly mugged and then stabbed early today in Dhaka's Green Road area, shortly after arriving from Bandarban to retake an exam scheduled for July 7.

The victim, Rina Tripura, 20, had travelled overnight by bus from her home in Thanchi upazila of Bandarban. She was attacked in front of the student dormitory of Meherunnisa School and College, where she resides, her brother Jewel Tripura said.

Rina, a former student of the college, was set to retake the ICT exam, having not performed well in the subject last year.

After reaching Kalabagan early this morning, she hired a rickshaw to return to her dormitory. As she arrived at the gate around dawn, a group of muggers intercepted the rickshaw, stabbed her, and fled with two bags containing important belongings and documents, Jewel said.

She was later admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Inspector Md Farouk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, said Rina suffered stab wounds to her head and shoulder.

"Her relatives alleged she was mugged and stabbed by criminals," he added.