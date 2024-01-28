How many died at United hospitals due to negligence in 15 years, HC asks

The High Court today wanted to know how many patients died at the hospitals of United Group due to medical negligence in the last 15 years.

The court ordered the director general of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) to submit a report to this effect in three months.

At the same time, the HC asked Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy to submit the probe report on the death of five-year old Ayaan through filing an affidavit to it tomorrow.

Earlier in the day, the DGHS placed the probe report through the DAG before the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah in compliance with its January 15 directive.

The court did not disclose the contents of the report.

On January 15, the HC bench ordered the DG of DGHS to take steps to enquire into the death of Ayaan at United Medical College and to submit a report to it.

At the same time, the court issued a rule asking the authorities concerned of the hospital and government to explain why they should not be directed to give Tk 5 crore to the family of Ayaan, who died following a circumcision at the hospital allegedly due to "negligence and wrong treatment".

The HC also asked the DG of DGHS to submit a list of hospitals with licences and without licences to it in a month.

The bench issued the order and rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer ABM Shahjahan Akanda Masum and Aayaan's father Shamim Ahmed, seeking necessary directives.

Shahjahan recently told The Daily Star that on December 31 last year, Ayaan was reportedly circumcised under "excessive" anesthesia at the hospital in Badda.

He was transferred to the hospital's Gulshan branch as he did not regain consciousness a few hours post-operation.

Seven days after keeping him on life support in the paediatric intensive care unit, the doctors declared Ayaan dead, he said.

Shahjahan said few other patients died earlier at the same hospital due to mishandling and negligence of its doctors.