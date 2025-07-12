Wife seeks justice after husband killed in broad daylight in Old Dhaka

"How could they kill a man so brutally?"

Lucky Akter, wife of Lal Chand, alias Sohag, 39, kept asking this one question as her voice shook with grief.

"They've orphaned my two children… I want all of them to be hanged."

On Wednesday, Sohag, 39, was dragged from his Old Dhaka shop in broad daylight and beaten to death near the gate of Sir Salimullah Medical College Mitford Hospital.

His body was crushed with large chunks of concrete. Later, his battered and broken body was left on the street as onlookers watched in horror.

Police and family members said a long-standing feud over control of the scrap trade and territorial dominance in Old Dhaka's Mitford area led to the brutal daylight murder.

Scrap trade refers to collecting, buying, and selling junk items -- typically metal, plastic, paper, and other discarded or recyclable goods.

A day after the murder, police arrested two suspects, Mahmudul Hasan Mohin, 41, and Tarek Rahman Robin, 22. A firearm was recovered from Robin's possession.

Sources said Mohin is affiliated with Jubo Dal. He was placed on a five-day remand on Thursday in connection with the murder case. Meanwhile, a separate case was filed against Robin under the Arms Act, and he was placed on a two-day remand in that case.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Action Battalion yesterday arrested two more people in connection with the murder.

They are case accused Alamgir, 28, and Monir alias Lomba Monir, 32.

A video of the brutal killing has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. People criticised how such a barbaric attack took place in broad daylight and in full view of the public, without any intervention.

According to the case filed by the victim's sister, Monjuara Begum, with Kotwali Police Station on Thursday, Sohag had been running his scrap business in the Rajani Bose Lane area under Wari's DC Roy Road for years.

His growing business presence allegedly sparked tensions with a rival group seeking control over the area's scrap trade and local influence.

The family alleged that the accused had previously padlocked Sohag's warehouse and threatened him on several occasions in an attempt to drive him out of the neighbourhood.

"The accused had asked my uncle to close the shop or give them Tk 2 lakh and a portion of his income every month. My uncle did not agree, and for this, they killed him so brutally," Sohag's niece Bithi Akter told The Daily Star.

She also alleged that some of the accused are involved in Jubo Dal politics.

On the day of the incident, around 5:40pm, a group of 15 to 20 individuals, some named in the case and others unidentified, attacked Sohag at his shop, Sohan Metal, in Bangshal.

They were armed with sharp and blunt weapons.

According to the case details, the attackers stormed the shop, dragged Sohag outside, and began beating him indiscriminately.

Even as Sohag's employees and other witnesses begged them to stop, the attackers assaulted the staff and others trying to intervene.

They then dragged Sohag to the premises of Mitford Hospital's Gate-3, where they continued to beat him with blunt and sharp weapons. At one point, they crushed his head and torso with concrete blocks.

Witnesses said Sohag was stripped during the assault.

When he collapsed near a drain, the attackers pulled him out to the paved road in front of the hospital around 6:20pm and left his bloodied body there.

The assailants celebrated loudly before leaving the scene, added the case statement.

Police later recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.

The accused in the murder case are Mahmudul Hasan Mohin, 41; Sarwar Hossain Titu, 42; Monir alias Chhoto Monir, 25; Alamgir, 28; Monir alias Lomba Monir, 32; Nannu, 27; Sajib, 25; Riyad, 22; Titon Garji, 32; Rajib, 35; Saba Karim Laki, 45; Kalu alias Swachchhasebak Kalu, 40; Rojob Ali Pintu, 46; Sirajul Islam, 55; Tarek Rahman Robin, 22; Mizan, 27; Apu Dhata Das, 32; Himmat Ali, 24; and Anisur Rahman Hawlader, 40.

The Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal, the youth wing of BNP, has expelled two of its leaders, Rojob Ali Pintu and Saba Karim Laki, over their alleged involvement in the murder.

Pintu, former assistant secretary for climate affairs of the Jubo Dal central executive committee, and Laki, joint convener of Dhaka South Jubo Dal, have been expelled from the party, including their primary memberships, following a case filed by the victim's family, said the party in a statement yesterday.