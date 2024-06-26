How 4 death row convicts escaped only to be caught in 90 minutes

Four death row inmates broke out of Bogura jail by making a hole in the ceiling of their condemned cell early today.

However, an hour and a half after the incident, they were arrested by the police 500 metres away from the jail.

The convicts are Nazrul, 60, of Kurigram, Amir Hamza, 38, of Narsingdi, Md Zakaria, 31, and Farid Sheikh, 28, of Bogura, Bogura Superintendent of Police Sudip Kumar Chakraborty said at a press briefing today.

He said after planning for a long time, they made a rope out of clothes, made a hole in the ceiling of their cell and escaped through the roof at 3:05am.

"Police arrested them from the market near the jail around 4:30am," he said.

"The jail authorities informed us about the matter at 3:56am. After this, all police outposts and patrol teams were alerted. The four fugitive accused were brought to the DB office at 4:30am under the leadership of a sub-inspector of Sadar outpost," the SP said.

Deputy Commissioner Saiful Islam told The Daily Star that an investigation committee of six members, led by an additional district magistrate, has already been formed.

"The jail was built in the British era. No iron rods were used while constructing the roof. By tying multiple clothes together, the prisoners were able to climb up and escape through the roof. Following the incident, I went to the jail and requested that six more security posts be placed in front and behind the jail building," the DC said.

The four convicts were shifted to a condemned cell on June 1, he added.

Three condemned cells in Bogura jail house 13 death row inmates, according to the jail source. The four who had escaped were housed in one of those.

Sub-Inspector Khorshed Alam, who led the arrest operation, told The Daily Star, "We started searching everywhere after learning about the incident. Given that the jail is situated near the banks of the Karatoa River, we guessed they would attempt to flee via the river. For this reason, we pursued the riverbank and found that they were attempting to cross the river from the town's Chelopara Bridge.

"Later I along with four constables and some locals arrested them," he said.

The SI continued, "The arrestees were identified when they were brought to the DB office by examining the pictures provided by the jail authorities."

Anwar Hossain, the jail superintendent, did not answer did not answer his phone when our local correspondent called him on multiple occasions for his comments on how the four were able to get away.

A few journalists visited Bogura jail as well, but they were unable to speak with anyone about this.