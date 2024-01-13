Housing minister sues polls rival for defamation

Newly appointed Housing and Public Works Minister RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury has filed a Tk 100 crore defamation suit against Firozur Rahman Olio, who was his rival in the January 7 polls in Brahmanbaria-3.

The case was filed with a Brahmanbaria court on Thursday afternoon, Muktadir's lawyer Abdul Jabbar Mamun said.

After taking the case into cognisance, Joint District Judge Nazrul Islam fixed January 14 for hearing, the lawyer told The Daily Star.

He said Firozur during campaigning on December 26 claimed he helped Muktadir with Tk 50,000 about 30 to 35 years ago and also donated money to a local private university where Muktadir is the chairman of the trustee board.

Jabbar said Muktadir's reputation was tarnished due to such false claims.

Muktadir, also the president of Brahmanbaria district AL, served three legal notices on Firozur since December 28 asking him to withdraw his remarks and offer unconditional apology. As Firozur did not reply, he was sued, the lawyer added.

Firozur yesterday told The Daily Star that he gave Tk 50,000 for Chinair Anjuman Ara High School at Muktadir's village about 30 to 35 years ago.

He said he donated Tk 5 lakh through a bank cheque a few years ago for the University of Brahmanbaria founded by Muktadir.

He said he has documents to support his claims.

Firozur said he made the remarks in response to Muktadir's allegations that he has black money.

AL nominee Muktadir won the January 7 polls from Brahmanbaria-3 (Sadar-Bijoynagar), securing 158,872 votes against his nearest rival Firozur's 64,037, who ran as an independent.

Firozur, a former member of Brahmanbaria district AL, ran in the national polls after resigning as Brahmanbaria Sadar upazila chairman.