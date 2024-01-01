House Help’s Death: Mob torches cars, attacks cops

A mob set fire to three cars and a motorbike parked on the ground floor of a residential building in front of which the body of a female house help was found in the capital’s Banasree yesterday morning. It was not clear how the house help fell to her death. Photo: Palash Khan

Locals set fire to three cars and a motorcycle in the car park of a building following the death of a house help in the capital's Banasree yesterday morning.

They also attacked police when they tried to disperse the agitating crowd.

The agitators, including several hundred house helps of the area, claimed that Asma Begum, 45, was murdered by her employers, police said.

Her employer Golam Mainuddin Hasan, a deputy secretary, however, said Asma went to the rooftop around 7:15am saying that she wanted to dry her clothes.

Later, he learnt that her body was lying on the road.

Asma, from Kishoreganj's Bajitpur, had been working at the home of Mainuddin in Mirpur-2 for two months.

On Friday morning, Mainuddin, his family, and Asma went to Mainuddin's father-in-law Delwar Hossain's home in Banasree's Block-D, said Mainuddin.

Describing the incident, Barek Mollah, a security guard of a building across the street from Delwar's home, said he heard a heavy thud around 7:15am and saw the woman lying in a pool of blood on the street.

Within minutes, locals started rushing there followed by several hundred mostly female domestic helps, he said.

Several witnesses told The Daily Star that the locals started demonstrating demanding arrest of the employers and residents of the house, alleging that the woman was murdered and her body was thrown from the building.

As police went to recover the body, the agitators barred them and asked them to make the arrest first.

The law enforcers tried to pacify them but they continued their protest until 10:00am.

At one stage, police chased them to disperse and the demonstrators started throwing brick chunks at the law enforcers, injuring at least six police personnel, including Officer-in-Charge Mashiur Rahman of Rampura Police Station, said Sub-inspector Habiz Uddin of the police station.

The demonstrators later broke opened the gate of the building and torched vehicles in the car park.

In fear, the residents of the six-storey building took cover on the rooftop. Two fire engines later doused the blaze.

Police from other stations rushed there and brought the situation under control.

Several people were detained from the spot, said Golam Maula, inspector (investigation) of Rampura Police Station.

Talking to The Daily Star, Delwar claimed that they neither tortured nor killed Asma. She might have killed herself.

Mainuddin said Asma was dealing with a family issue after her husband died.

This newspaper, however, could not contact her family for comments.

Minara Begum, who works as a house help in Meradia area, said she along with others rushed to the spot after hearing that "a fellow worker was killed by her employers".

"We see many house helps lose their lives due to torture by their employers. So, we joined the protest seeking justice."