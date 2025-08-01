Hospital staffer shot in Banani, admitted to DMCH in critical condition

The bullet entered through his eye and lodged in his head

A staff of National Institute of Diseases of the Chest and Hospital was critically injured after being shot by unidentified assailants in Banani area of the capital tonight.

Two masked individuals reportedly approached and fired a single round at Md Zaman Hossain, 40, former secretary of the hospital's fourth-class employees' association, said Banani Police Station Officer-in-Charge Russel Sarwar.

The incident occurred around 8:20pm near the association's office at the hospital.

Zaman, a resident of the Mohakhali NIDCH staff quarters, sustained a gunshot wound near his right eye.

Family members rushed him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

Zaman's brother, Md Sajal, told The Daily Star that the bullet entered through his eye and lodged in his head, leaving his condition extremely grave.

He further said that elections for the hospital's fourth-class employees' association are approaching, and his brother had expressed interest in running for general secretary again.

However, certain individuals were reportedly issuing threats over the phone, pressuring him not to contest, he added.

Inspector Md Faruk, in-charge of the DMCH police camp, and said Zaman was brought in from the Banani NIDCH area with a visible gunshot wound near his right eye.

"His condition is critical and he is currently receiving treatment," he added.

OC Russel said police are investigating the motive behind the attack and working to identify the perpetrators.