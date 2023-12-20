Hope govt catches culprits behind Mohanganj Express fire: chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today hoped that the culprits who set fire to three carriages of the Mohanganj Express in Dhaka yesterday, leaving four dead, are identified through proper probe and put on trial for punishment.

"There is a doubt whether the miscreants, who are responsible for setting fire to the Mohanganj Express train, have any humanity. The same is applicable for such an incident whether it takes place in Panchagarh or Noakhali. I hope that the government will conduct fair probe into the incident of setting fire to the train, finds out the culprits and brings them to the book," he said.

The chief justice said this while replying to queries from reporters after inaugurating the construction works for the 14-storey Record Building of the Supreme Court at its premises.

Justice Obaidul Hassan said the SC's Record Building is a part of smart judiciary.

"A safe building is very much needed for smoothly protecting and preserving the case records as those [records] are preserved for many years and ages as per the law," he said.

The chief justice expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government for approving this project.

Judges of the SC's Appellate Division Justice Borhanuddin and Justice M Enayetur Rahim, judges of the High Court Division Justice JBM Hassan, Justice Md Akram Hossain Chowdhury, Justice Md Iqbal Kabir Lytton, Justice Md Khairul Alam and Justice Biswajit Debnath, and SC Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani, among others, attended the function.