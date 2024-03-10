Of honey-trap, abduction, and ransom

6 arrested, 1 victim rescued

The Detective Branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police claimed to have arrested six members of a syndicate involved in abducting and extorting the country's wealthy individuals, and rescued a victim.

Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (DB) of DMP, disclosed the arrest and the activities of the syndicate yesterday at a briefing.

The arrestees are: Juwel Rana, 37, the ringleader; Mahmud Hossain, 34; Golam Rabbi, 30; Masum Sarker, 28; Lavli, 37; and Syma, 18.

The syndicate employed women to lure their targeted persons in a honey-trap, and bring them to a pre-arranged location in the name of meeting in-person, before confining them.

The syndicate members would then make a clone copy of the victim's phone number and communicate with his family for ransom, asking for payment in cryptocurrency through dollar payment.

The DB claimed to have unearthed the syndicate during a shadow investigation into the abduction of Liton Mia, 40, a garment trader, who came to Dhaka from Brahmanbaria on February 27, following a complaint filed with Dhaka's Kotowali Police Station in this connection.

The detectives first arrested Juwel from Uttara. Based on information gleaned from him, they arrested three others and rescued Liton 10 days after the abduction, alongside recovering Tk 6 lakh of ransom money and a handcuff, said the DB chief.

"The arrestees Lavli and Syma are mother and daughter," he said.

"On the day, Liton was asked to meet Lavli at her Demra residence. Syma received him on the way from his Brahmanbaria home. Soon after Liton went there, Juwel and three others confined Liton," he also said.

Juwel called Liton's family and asked for Tk 10 lakh as ransom through cryptocurrency, said the investigators, and provided contact of one Mohammad Ali Rifat, who is now in Dubai, to pay the ransom through dollar to him, said Harun.

The family then paid US$ 8,000 to Rifat to convert those into cryptocurrency in exchange for Tk 10 lakh.

Detectives are now looking for Rifat and other members of the syndicate.

Juwel, who is wanted in at least 24 cases including murder, robbery, abduction, and pornography, also took a total of Tk 66 lakh as ransom by abducting two other persons previously, Harun added.