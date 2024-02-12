Homemaker raped, tortured in Khulna

Locals rescued the victim with her hands, legs tied, mouth, eyes superglued; police yet to identify the criminals

A group of unidentified criminals raped and tortured a woman at her house in Paikgacha upazila of Khulna last night.

Locals and officials said the 42-year-old victim was found with her hands and legs tied. The criminals also superglued her eyes and mouth, they added.

The victim was rescued early in the morning today and taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment, our Khulna correspondent reports.

Locals said the incident took place when she was alone at her home.

Her husband, who is a vegetable trader, and children were away from home, they added.

The victim's son said money and gold ornaments were stolen from their house.

Obaidur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Paikgacha Police Station said they are yet to identify the criminals.

He said an investigation has been launched to find the motive of the criminals. No case has been filed over the incident yet, he added.

Dr Suman Roy, KMCH's resident medical officer (RMO), the woman was admitted to the hospital early in the morning with injury marks on different parts of the body.

She has been undergoing surgeries to save her face and eyes. She will undergo a health checkup, said Dr Roy.