Homemaker murdered in Mirpur DOHS

Tk 15 lakh cash, 10 bhori gold looted from ex air force officer’s home

Robbers killed the wife of a retired air force officer at their residence in the capital's Mirpur DOHS area in the middle of the day and reportedly made away with Tk 15 lakh cash and 10 bhori gold.

Police found the victim's hands and feet tied and injury marks around her neck when they recovered her body around 3:30pm on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Farah Diba, 60, was the wife of Kazi Abdul Matin, retired wing commander of the Bangladesh Air Force.

The couple lived with their son and daughter in an apartment on Road 10 at Mirpur DOHS. A the time of the incident, the victim was home alone.

Adil Hossain, inspector (investigation) of Pallabi Police Station, told The Daily Star yesterday that the woman was likely strangled to death between 10:00am and noon on Sunday. Later when her family members returned home and discovered her body, they informed the police.

The inspector added that the family reported Tk 15 lakh in cash and 10 bhori of gold jewellery missing from the apartment.

Since the incident, the building's caretaker and their chauffeur have been missing from duty. Police suspect they might be involved. Efforts are underway to apprehend them, the police officer said.

The victim's son has filed a murder case in connection with the incident.

A recent surge in violent crimes has sparked widespread concern as the capital continues to experience frequent incidents of murder, robbery, mugging, and theft.

In a separate incident, police recovered the body of a woman, with her throat slit, from a furniture factory in Dhaka's Uttar Badda area early yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Amena Akter, 32, of Alinagar village in Bhola Sadar upazila.

Her body was recovered shortly after midnight Sunday from the factory, owned by Ramzan Mia, said Fatema Siddika Soma, sub-inspector (SI) of Badda Police Station.

The SI said, "Informed around 10:00pm, we arrived at the scene and found the woman's body inside the factory premises. The victim's throat had been slit."

Ramzan was taken to the police station for questioning, she added.

Amena's husband, Mintu Mia, has been missing since the incident.

Amena had been living with her husband in a rented house in the Baganbari area of Uttar Badda.

Police suspect that Amena was murdered sometime between 8:00pm and 10:00pm on Sunday.