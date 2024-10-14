Home ministry issues warning against those filing false cases

The Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a warning today, stating that legal action will be taken against individuals who file false or harassing cases.

In an official notice, the ministry highlighted the growing trend of false cases, including murder charges, being used for extortion, blackmail, and harassment.

"Filing such intentional cases is a criminal offense under the existing law of Bangladesh," the notice said.

Law enforcement agencies have been directed to take strict legal measures against those involved in these activities.

The ministry also urged the public to report such incidents to the national emergency helpline (999) or law enforcement authorities.