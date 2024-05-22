Home minister says it's a planned murder

Three Bangladeshis arrested; police yet to find his body

Awami League MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who went missing in India, was murdered at a Kolkata flat, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said.

Talking to reporters at his residence today, the minister said that Bangladesh Police have arrested three persons in this connection.

"So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder," he said.

Asked about the whereabouts of the body, he said that they were yet to know about it.

"We will soon inform you about the motive," the minister said, adding that Indian police are cooperating with the case.

Azim was the AL lawmaker from the Jhenaidah-4 constituency.

"Jhenaidah is a bordering area known for its high crime rate. Azim was the local lawmaker there. The incident took place after he went to India for treatment. According to what we currently know, he was killed there, the home minister said.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud, While talking to reporters at the Senate Bhaban of Dhaka University after attending a seminar, said Kolkata police entered the flat where the MP was reportedly murdered but did not find the body.

However, he said that Kolkata police and Bangladesh's Detective Branch of police have arrested four suspects, including the prime suspect, in connection with the murder.

"We are investigating the matter through our mission, which is in contact with Kolkata police," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Azim, reports UNB.

She prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The three-time MP and president of Kaliganj upazila unit AL went to India on May 12 on a personal visit to receive treatment. A general diary report about his disappearance was filed at Baranagar Police Station in North Kolkata on May 18.

According to the GD, Azim went to Gopal Biswas' home in Kolkata around 7:00pm on May 12. At 1:41pm the following day, he left Gopal's home to visit a doctor. He had said he would return in the evening.

He boarded a taxi in front of the Calcutta Public School at Bidhan Park.

In the evening, Azim in a WhatsApp message told Gopal that he was going to Delhi and would call him after reaching there. The lawmaker also mentioned in the message that Gopal need not call him, reads the GD.

On May 15, Azim in another WhatsApp message informed that he reached Delhi and was with VIPs and there was no need to call him. He forwarded the same message to his personal assistant Rouf.

Mumtarin Ferdous Doreen, daughter of the 56-year-old, called Gopal saying that she could not contact her father. The MP has been traceless since then, the GD added.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission by the MP before the January 7 national election, he stood accused in 21 cases between 2000 and 2008. However, he was cleared in all those cases at different times.

On Sunday, Azim's daughter Doreen told The Daily Star that her family last contacted Azim three days ago.