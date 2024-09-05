Home adviser warns police against bribery, extortion

Urges police to prioritise public welfare over corrupt practices

Home Adviser to the interim government Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today vowed to take stern actions against police officials involved in bribery, extortion, and unethical practices related to recruitment and transfers.

Addressing a group of 26 newly appointed superintendents of police (SPs) in a conference at the Secretariat, he emphasised the need for immediate and decisive action to eliminate corruption within the police force.

"Bribery and extortion are the primary sources of corruption. If we can eradicate these practices, many societal injustices and irregularities will disappear," Jahangir said, who also serves as the adviser to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The adviser urged the police to prioritise public welfare over corrupt practices.

"We must cleanse ourselves of bribery and extortion. The police should focus on serving the people," he said.

The home adviser also addressed the issue of the recruitment and transfer business within the police force.

He warned that those officers who will be found engaged in such activities will face severe consequences.

"A criminal, regardless of their identity, remains a criminal," the adviser said.

"Legal action must be taken against them. It is the responsibility of the police to address the public's grievances, which have arisen due to past irregularities and corruption within the force," he added.

The adviser said ending bribery and extortion would also help farmers and also society.

"The dominance of middlemen will decrease, allowing farmers to receive fair prices for their products. This will lead to lower prices of essentials, ultimately providing relief to the common people," he added.

The adviser urged the SPs to adopt a service-oriented mindset, making the best use of available manpower and resources to restore public trust in the police.