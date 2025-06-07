Home adviser meets law enforcers on Eid day

Home Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury today exchanged greetings with various law enforcement agency members on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

The adviser began his visits at noon by attending a gathering at the Rajarbagh Police Lines, where he exchanged greetings with police personnel and inaugurated a special Eid luncheon.

He then visited several other forces, including the Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party, the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department, Border Guard Bangladesh, the Public Order Management division in Mirpur, and the Bangladesh Coast Guard.

At each location, the home adviser met with officers and personnel, exchanged Eid greetings, inquired about their well-being, and formally inaugurated Eid luncheons organised in their honour.

The programme concluded with his participation in the lunch event at the Bangladesh Coast Guard headquarters.

Khuda Baksh Chowdhury, special assistant to the chief adviser on home affairs (with the status of state minister), accompanied him during the visits, along with senior officials from the respective forces.

The events, coordinated by the home ministry, were aimed at recognising the commitment of law enforcement members who remain on duty during national festivals to ensure public safety.