Home adviser calls upon coast guards to curb hilsa, fertiliser smuggling

Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury urged Bangladesh Coast Guard (BCG) to take special measures to prevent smuggling of hilsa and fertiliser to the neighboring country.

"The government is not exporting hilsa to India this year considering internal demand. Besides, the government has continued to supply fertiliser by importing sufficient quantities even in the current dollar crisis," said Jahangir, also the advisor to the agriculture ministry.

He said, "In this context, there is a risk of smuggling of hilsa and fertiliser to neighboring countries. Therefore, the smuggling of various products, including hilsa and fertiliser, should be stopped as part of the main responsibility of the Coast Guard."

The advisor made the remarks at a view-exchange meeting with senior officers and sailors of Bangladesh Coast Guard at its headquarters in the capital's Agargaon today.

Jahangir has urged the coast guard to work sincerely to prevent smuggling through waterways.

He said that although there is a "deterioration in morality" among different law enforcement agencies, the coast guard is an exception in this regard.

"The coast guard has maintained ethical standards and performed well in the areas of assigned responsibilities," said the advisor.

He then thanked the force for maintaining ethical standards and performance.

He said there is no sector where there is no corruption.

The adviser urged the coast guard members to maintain transparency in the purchase and procurement of arms and uphold the force tradition and honour in the anti-corruption stance.

He assured the coast guard of taking necessary cooperation and measures to solve various problems, including housing, manpower, arms, and purchase and procurement of patrol and rescue vessels.

Senior Secretary of the Public Security Division of the Home Ministry Mohammad Abdul Momen, and Director General of Bangladesh Coast Guard Rear Admiral Mir Ershad Ali, among others, were present at the view exchange meeting.

The adviser was apprised of the various activities of the coast guard.

After the meeting, the adviser signed the coast guard visitor's book.