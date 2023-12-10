Homage to Mainul Hosein: CJ partially suspends SC judicial functions

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan today suspended half of the judicial functions of the Supreme Court's Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court for the day, as a mark of respect to senior lawyer Barrister Mainul Hosein who passed away yesterday.

The Appellate Division's judicial functions continued till 11:00am and the HC Division's judicial functions ran till 1:15pm.

Earlier in the morning, the chief justice announced the decision for proceedings of the Appellate Division. He also announced the partial closure of HC functions later.

Obaidul Hassan also attended a namaz-e-janaza for Mainul Hosen, also a former president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and a former adviser to the caretaker government, on the SCBA premises.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, former chief justice Md Muzammel Hossain, judges of the Appellate and High Court Divisions, SC lawyers including Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, SCBA President Md Momtaz Uddin Fakir and its Secretary Md Abdun Nur Dulal, JP Chairman and Barrister Mainul Hosein's brother Anwar Hossain Manju, and a section of journalists attended the janaza.