Holey Artisan case: Justice may still be years away

Convicts’ appeals pending with Appellate Division of SC

The wait for justice is likely to grow longer in the case over the Holey Artisan militant attack that claimed the lives of 22 people, including 17 foreign nationals, nine years ago.

Six of the seven convicts, whose death sentence was commuted by the High Court to imprisonment until death, filed four leave-to-appeal petitions with the apex court in May this year, seeking acquittal from the charges in the case.

It remains uncertain when the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court will dispose of the petitions.

Advocate Md Nahidul Islam, a defence lawyer for the convicts, said it'll take at least six years for the SC to dispose of the petitions if it hears the petitions according to the chronological order of their filing.

But if the court holds hearing on an urgent basis, those can be settled within a year, he told The Daily Star.

Referring to the leave-to-appeal petitions, he said his six clients, now in Kashimpur High Security Jail, were in no way involved in the Holey Artisan Bakery attack.

They were sentenced based on their confessional statements extracted through torture in police custody, Nahidul said, adding that Aslam Hossain Rash, one of the seven convicts, was killed while trying to escape Kashimpur jail in August last year.

The six other convicts are Jahangir Hossain; Hadisur Rahman; Rakibul Hasan Regan; Md Abdus Sabur Khan; Shariful Islam Khaled; and Mamunur Rashid Ripon.

The case over the Holey Artisan Bakery attack was filed with Gulshan Police Station by Sub‑Inspector Ripon Kumar Das under the Anti-Terrorism Act three days after the incident.

On November 27, 2019, the Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal in Dhaka convicted and sentenced the seven accused to death for their involvement in the attack.

About four years later, the HC bench of Justice Shahidul Karim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman commuted their death sentence to imprisonment until death.

"Considering the brutality of the murder, the overall cruel behaviour of the terrorists on the spot at the time of the incident and the tarnishing of the image of Bangladesh in the outside world, we think that justice will be ensured if each of them (seven convicts) is sentenced to life imprisonment (till natural death) in the case," the bench said in the full text of the verdict uploaded on the SC website on June 17 this year.

Asked whether the attorney general's office will challenge the HC verdict on behalf of the state, Attorney General Md Asaduzzaman declined to comment.

On July 1, 2016, five militants with firearms, machetes, and grenades stormed the Holey Artisan Bakery in the diplomatic zone in Gulshan and held the diners hostage before killing three Bangladeshis, seven Japanese, nine Italians, and one Indian.

The militants were killed during a rescue operation by army commandos. Two police officers and a chef of the café were also killed during the 12-hour standoff. An injured employee of the restaurant died later.

The grisly attack followed a spate of targeted killings of bloggers, writers, and members of religious minorities over several years.