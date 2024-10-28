Holding 'farcical' polls: Writ seeks bar on AL from politics till HC disposes of rule

Anti-Discrimination Student Movement leaders Hasnat Abdullah and Sajis Alam today filed a writ petition with the High Court seeking its order on authorities concerned to bar Awami League from politics till disposal of the rule regarding holding "farcical elections", their lawyer said.

In the petition, they prayed to the HC to direct the authorities to take back the benefits of the last three national elections from the beneficiaries, petitioners' lawyer Ahsanul Karim told The Daily Star.

He said the HC may hold hearing on the petition tomorrow.

Karim refused to give any copy of the writ petition to this correspondent.