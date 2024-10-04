Hizb-ut-Tahrir's media coordinator arrested in Dhaka

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police arrested banned outfit Hizb-ut-Tahrir's media coordinator Imtiaz Selim in Dhaka early today.

The DMP informed of the arrest in a text message to media outlets this morning.

The CTTC conducted a raid in Bashundhara Residential Area and detained him early today, said Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner (media) of DMP.

Imtiaz faces charges in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Shahbagh Police Station.

Besides, he is a named accused in two other cases with Pallabi and Khilgaon police stations, the police official said.

The DC added that three more cases against him are currently under trial.