Hindu family's house torched in Thakurgaon

Arsonists torched a house belonging to a Hindu family last night in Farabari Mandirpara village in Akcha union under Thakurgaon Sadar upazila.

Subrata Kumar Barman, chairman of Akcha Union Parishad, told The Daily Star that unidentified individuals set fire to Kaleshwar Barman's house around 7:30pm on Tuesday.

Locals quickly responded and managed to control the fire, and the house's occupants were able to escape unharmed.

ABM Firoz Waheed, Officer-in-Charge of Thakurgaon Police Station, said, "Police visited the spot the same night, and an investigation is ongoing to identify the perpetrators."

The UP chairman said Kaleshwar Barman had no political affiliation.

A similar incident happened a few days earlier in Nimbari Kamarpara village of the same union. Ananta Barman's house was burned down, leaving all valuables destroyed.

Rabin Roy, a resident of Farabari, said people from the Hindu community are living in fear after these incidents started following the fall of the former government.