Hijra tortured by BSF along Tentulia border

A 45-year-old Bangladeshi transperson was tortured allegedly by the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) along the Banglabandha border in Panchagarh's Tentulia upazila early yesterday.

Kiron alias Raju, 45, of Narayanganj Sadar upazila, is currently undergoing treatment at Panchagarh Sadar Hospital.

According to the victim, 11 people from the hijra community reached Banglabandha border area around 1:00am to illegally enter India with the help of a local broker, whom they each paid Tk 10,000.

Ten of them managed to enter India, but Kiron got caught by BSF members.

Kiron was then beaten by BSF men with sticks and rifle butts before being left near Bangladesh territory around 5:00am.

Later, BGB men rescued and admitted Kiron to Tentulia Upazila Health Complex. Kiron was later transferred to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

Contacted, Lt Col Ziaul Haque, commanding officer of 18 BGB Battalion, said a letter was sent to the BSF to hold a flag meeting over the incident but they were yet to get a response.

He also said BGB will file a case against Kiron with Tentulia Police Station on trespassing charges.