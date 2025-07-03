Hijra community rescues girl from attempted rape

The victim was an HSC candidate

Members of the Hijra community came to the rescue of an 18-year-old girl during an attempted rape near the Kirtankhola river in Rasulpur Char of Barishal City Corporation's Ward-9 on Tuesday.

The victim, an HSC candidate, was reportedly attacked while returning home after shopping.

According to the case filed by her mother with Kotwali Model Police Station the next day, one Md Sohel Chowkidar, who had allegedly been harassing the girl for some time, dragged her to a pond embankment and began sexually assaulting her in an attempt to rape her. When she tried to escape, around five others, believed to be Sohel's associates, joined him in attacking her.

The girl eventually managed to flee and inform her parents. Her father confronted Sohel, but around half an hour later, Sohel and his associates stormed the victim's house, hacked her father, and attempted to assault her again.

Hearing the commotion, members of the local Hijra community rushed to the scene, rescued the injured father and the girl, and caught Sohel red-handed.

They took the victims to hospital, informed the police, and handed Sohel over to law enforcers.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Kabori Hijra, leader of the Barishal Hijra community, said, "We were holding a regional meeting nearby when we heard the screams. Our people rushed to the spot and rescued the girl and her father."

Another member of the community, Anju Hijra, said Sohel is a known drug abuser in the area.

Abdul Quddus Molla, sub-inspector of Barishal Kotwali Police Station and investigating officer of the case, confirmed that Sohel was detained on the spot Tuesday night. The case was filed the next day naming Sohel as the prime accused, along with four to five unnamed others. Sohel was then shown arrested and produced before a court, which sent him to jail the same day.

Drives are underway to arrest the others, he said.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman praised the Hijra community members for not only rescuing the victims but also following legal procedures by handing the perpetrator over to police.