Hijacked MV Abdullah: Pirates yet to make contact

Six days have passed since the hijacking of the Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship MV Abdullah, yet no contact has been made by the suspected Somali pirates till yesterday.

The ship, with 23 Bangladeshi crew members on board, was located around four nautical miles off the Godobjiraan coast of Somalia.

It remained anchored at the same location for two days, according to the ship's owning firm, KSRM Group.

There was no communication with the crewmen in the last two days, said KSRM Media Adviser Mizanul Islam

"We are ready to negotiate," he added.

Meanwhile, with each passing day, the family members of the crewmen are getting more anxious.

Jannatul Ferdous, wife of a crew member, said she got the last message from her husband on the day of the hijack before pirates took away his cellphone.

Since then, she has gotten no message or call from her husband, said the anxious wife.

She said the officials of the owning firm assured the family of taking all necessary actions for the safe return of the crew.

Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officer's Association (BMMOA) General Secretary Shakawat Hossain said there is very little to do for the owning firm until the pirates make contact.

There is no alternative to waiting, and everyone needs to have some patience as the rescue mission can be a long process, he added.