Hijacked MV Abdullah: Pirates take it further north of Somali coast

The pirates took the Bangladesh-flagged ship 45 to 50 nautical miles to the north and anchored it 4 nautical miles off the coast of Godobjiran town of Somalia yesterday evening.

According to a satellite image, the pirates took the vessel from Garacad to Godobjiran, said Shakawat Hossain, general secretary of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association.

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy said its long-range maritime patrol aircraft located the MV Abdullah hours after it was hijacked with 23 crew members on March 12.

The crew held hostage by armed pirates are safe and the Indian Navy is keeping an eye on the ship, said a statement yesterday.

The European Union on Thursday said a ship was deployed to monitor the hijacked vessel.

Reuters reports that the European Union naval force on Thursday said Somali pirates who seized the Maltese-flagged bulk cargo ship Ruen in December last year may have used the vessel in the takeover of Bangladesh-flagged cargo ship off the coast of Somalia.

The armed pirates, believed to be Somalian, hijacked the ship around 500 nautical miles off the Somali coast in the Indian Ocean.