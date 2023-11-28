Highway turns dumpsite

Dumping of waste has turned Motir Bazar area under Saidpur Municipality in Nilphamari into a landfill. Photo: Star

Authorities of Nilphamari's Saidpur municipality have continued dumping huge quantities of waste materials at an open space along the Dhaka-Nilphamari Highway, much to the nuisance of many local residents and travellers.

The callous act, which has been continuing for long, is not only affecting the local environment badly, but posing serious pollution threat as well, residents said.

During a visit to the area this correspondent found many piles of garbage at different spots along an eight-kilometre portion of the highway, stretching from Saidpur Bubus Terminal to Rabeya Flour Mills area under the municipality.

Though Roads and Highways Department (RHD) hung a warning signboard close to the waste disposal area that inscribes dumping of garbage beside highways is a punishable offence as per the Highway Act 2021, it seems offenders care about it very little.

Bus driver Abdul Hafiz said it is quite difficult for them to pay attention while crossing the dumping area amid bad odour.

Local resident Morshed Ali alleged that a section of garbage-carrying truck drivers of the municipality collects the household waste from different parts of the town and dump those beside the highway as some land owners pay them extra money in order to fill their low-lying land.

While talking, owner of SK Traders Fatima Rashed, who received the Joyita Award in 2022, said it is very difficult to stay inside her shop as bad smell emitting from the waste covers the whole area all the time.

Locals said finding no other alternative, they submitted a complaint to RHD, who completed their duty by hanging a signboard near the dumpsite.

Nilphamari RHD Executive Engineer Zahirul Islam said as they do not have any executive power, they only can conduct awareness campaigns.

Saidpur Municipality Mayor Rafika Akhtar Jahan said they have sent proposals to some representatives of international doners to build a permanent dumping station soon.