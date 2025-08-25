High Court gets 25 new judges

SC sources said this is one of the largest batches of appointments to the HC in recent years

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today appointed 25 new judges to the High Court Division of the Supreme Court.

The total number of HC judges now stands at 113.

The appointments, made under Article 98 of the Constitution and in consultation with Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, were confirmed in a notification issued by the law ministry.

The new judges will serve for a term of two years from the date they take their oaths.

The list of appointees includes senior judges of the lower judiciary, deputy attorneys general, and practising advocates of the Supreme Court.

Among them are Chattogram District and Sessions Judge Md Nurul Islam, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Jakir Hossain, Supreme Court Registrar General Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan, and Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission Secretary Murad A Mowla Sohel.

Several prominent lawyers have also been elevated, including advocates Md Anowarul Islam Shaheen, Raziuddin Ahmed, Faysal Hasan Arif, Fatema Anwar, Abdur Rahman, Syed Hasan Zobair, Md Ashif Hassan, Md Ziaul Haque, and Urmee Rahman.

From the Attorney General's office, Deputy Attorneys General Dihider Masum Kabir, Md Monjur Alam, Md Lutfor Rahman, Rezaul Karim, Mahmud Hasan, AFM Saiful Karim, and SM Iftekhar Uddin Mahamud have been named.

Habiganj District and Sessions Judge Jesmin Ara Begum is the only female judge from the subordinate judiciary to be appointed as a High Court justice, while two female Supreme Court advocates -- Fatema Anwar and Urmee Rahman -- also feature in the list.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Sheikh Abu Taher, Additional Secretary Md Saiful Islam and Joint Secretary SM Saiful Islam, and Solicitor Wing chief MD Rafizul Islam are also among the 25 appointees.

The notification, signed by Law and Justice Division Secretary Sheikh Abu Taher, said, "These appointments will take effect from the date of oath-taking."

This is for the first time the HC judges have been appointed under the Supreme Court Judges' Appointment Ordinance, 2025, SC Spokesman Md Muajjem Hussain told The Daily Star.

The chief justice is set to administer their oaths as new HC judges tomorrow (August 26), he added.

SC sources said this is one of the largest single batches of appointments to the High Court in recent years, aimed at reducing the backlog of cases and strengthening the judiciary.