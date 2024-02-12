Her eyes, mouth were glued shut, then she was raped

A woman in Khulna's Paikgachha upazila was reportedly gang-raped early today, by criminals who spread glue on her eyes to prevent her from identifying them.

The 42-year-old homemaker and mother of two is now undergoing treatment at Khulna Medical College Hospital (KMCH).

Gold ornaments and cash were also looted by the criminals who broke in when she was home alone, said family members.

According to family members and neighbours, the criminals climbed onto the roof of the one-storey building and broke in through the door of the rooftop.

Hearing her screams, neighbours rushed to her house around 2:00am and rescued her.

The victim's husband said he was informed of the incident over the phone by one of the neighbours. "I rushed to my home and took my wife to the hospital around 6:00am.

"There were multiple injury marks on her body. Her ears were bleeding as the criminals ripped off her gold earrings."

Contacted, KMCH Resident Medical Officer (RMO) Dr Suman Roy said, "We have found several injury marks on her body. She also had glue on her eyes and mouth."

Visiting the hospital in the afternoon, the correspondent saw that the victim was lying on the floor on the hospital's corridor.

"It is embarrassing for us that our mother, who is rape victim, is receiving treatment at an open space along with other patients. Everybody here is looking at my mother. We want a separate bed or cabin for her," said the victim's daughter.

Contacted, KMCH acting director Hossain Safayet said, "No separate bed or cabin is available now. We will shift her if one becomes available."

Paikgachha Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Obaidur Rahman said police were investigating the incident.

However, no case was filled till filing the report last night at around 8:00pm.