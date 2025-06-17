Helper arrested over rape in moving bus in Habiganj

Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) arrested the helper of a bus driver on charges of raping a garment worker on a moving bus in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj on Sunday.

Liton Mia, a resident of Rashidpur village in Bishwanath upazila of Sylhet, was arrested from Jalalpur area of the district's Dakshin Surma upazila early today.

He is the assistant of bus driver Sabbir Mia. He was arrested in the same case yesterday.

Rab-9 Additional Superintendent of Police (Media) KM Shahidul Islam said that based on a secret tip-off, Rab-9's Sylhet Sadar Company and Shayestaganj Camp conducted a joint operation and arrested Liton, who was handed over to Nabiganj Police Station later.

A 21-year-old garment worker was raped on a moving bus while travelling home from Dhaka on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of Baniachong upazila, first took a bus to Sylhet and then boarded another headed for Baniachong. When the bus neared Sherpur area, she was the only passenger left. Taking advantage, driver Sabbir and his helper Liton raped her, said Sheikh Md Kamruzzaman, officer-in-charge of Nabiganj Police Station.

Her screams alerted locals, police and army personnel, who stopped the bus and detained Sabbir, but Liton managed to flee. A case was filed that night.

The OC said, "The victim filed a case against the two men at Nabiganj Police Station yesterday in connection with the incident. The victim has been sent to the 250-bed district hospital in Habiganj for examination and treatment. Her family has also been contacted."