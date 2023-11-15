Helena Jahangir secures bail in fraud case

A Dhaka court today granted bail to Helena Jahangir, a businessperson-turned-politician, in a fraud case in which she was sentenced to two years' imprisonment.

Md Asaduzzaman, judge of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's Court, passed the order after she filed an appeal challenging the legality of the lower court verdict.

Earlier on November 2, Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain rejected her bail and sent Helena to jail after she through her lawyer appeared before it and sought bail in the case.

On March 20, the same court sentenced Helena and four others to two years imprisonment in the fraud case filed with Dhaka's Pallabi Police Station.

During the day of judgment, Helena and another accused were absent while three others were present.

IPTV Joyjatra Television's Bhola district correspondent Abdur Rahman Tuhin filed the case on August 2, 2021.

In the case, it was alleged that Helena took Tk 54,000 from Tuhin to appoint him as the Bhola correspondent of Helena's Joyjatra Television. As a correspondent, Abdur Rahman worked for several months but was not paid any salary. On the other hand, the television authorities took Tk 3,000 per month from him.

The law enforcers arrested Helena during a raid at her Gulshan residence in the capital on July 29, 2021. She was released on bail in November the same year.