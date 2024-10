A Narayanganj court today acquitted Maulana Mamunul Haque, former joint secretary general of Hefazat-e-Islam and secretary general of Khelafat Majlish, in a rape case filed with Sonargaon Police Station in 2021.

Jasmine Ara Begum, judge of the Narayanganj Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal, delivered the verdict in the presence of the accused, according to Court Inspector Md Kaium Khan.